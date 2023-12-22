trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701705
I.N.D.I.A Alliance to hold nationwide protest today against suspension of Opposition MPs

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
As per latest reports, opposition to suspending 146 opposition MPs is increasing. I.N.D.I.A alliance will protest across the country even today. A demonstration will be held in Patna from 11 am today, in which many small parties including JDU-RJD will participate.

