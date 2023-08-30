trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655397
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance to launch LOGO during meet in Mumbai today

Aug 30, 2023
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance Meeting: Many questions have arisen before the third meeting of INDIA Alliance to be held in Mumbai. Will the alliance be strengthened by the entry of new parties or a rift can be seen due to personal interests. The biggest challenge before the alliance is to create harmony in those states, where the constituents of the alliance are also rivals of each other. There is a possibility that the seat sharing formula will be worked out in this meeting to reach an agreement among all the parties.
