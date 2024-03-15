NewsVideos
I.N.D.I.A alliance's setback in Bihar's opinion poll

Sonam|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 07:40 PM IST
Opinion Poll 2024 Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amidst the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates, the India alliance in Bihar has suffered a major setback. NDA has defeated India Alliance in the opinion poll. NDA's share in Bihar seems to be 37 seats. At the same time, India alliance seems to be getting only three seats. Watch, opinion poll of ZEE NEWS-MATRIZE.

