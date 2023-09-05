trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658353
I.N.D.I.A's in trouble due to Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement on Santan Dharma!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin Row: 262 eminent personalities wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India urging him to take suo motu cognizance of the hate speech given by Udhayanidhi Stalin, which can incite communal disharmony and communal violence.
