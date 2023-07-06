trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631628
“I was pained…” MP CM Shivraj Chouhan on Sidhi’s peegate incident in MP

Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on July 06 said that he was pained after the shameful pee-gate incident of Sidhi. He said, “We believe that God resides in every human being. I was pained that this very inhuman incident has happened. Respect and security is also important for the poor which we have to maintain.”
