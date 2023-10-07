trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672174
IAF's Installs indigenous MRSAM Air Defence System On Western Front To Counter Adversaries

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
India’s indigenous Medium Range Surface to Air Missile Air Defence System has been deployed in Punjab’s Adampur. The system is a joint production of the Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Israel Aerospace Industries.
