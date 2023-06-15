NewsVideos
videoDetails

IBM’s New Best Friend: All You Need To Know About Boston Dynamics' Spot Robot Dog | London Tech Week

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 07:49 AM IST
The world famous Boston Dynamics Spot Robot Dog is at the London Tech Week, but there’s a catch. The Boston Dynamics Spot is on display at the pavilion of the technology giant IBM, who are showcasing their applications of this globally renowned robot. We got in touch with Stephen Porter, Senior Account Technical Leader, IBM UK to understand more about the Spot and its applications.

All Videos

Around 50 thousand people moved to safer places amid Biparjoy Scare
9:51
Around 50 thousand people moved to safer places amid Biparjoy Scare
Know today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 15th June 2023
5:16
Know today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 15th June 2023
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the effect of Sun's zodiac change on your zodiac?
4:22
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the effect of Sun's zodiac change on your zodiac?
Cyclone Biparjoy progressing further to Gujarat, Strong winds with High Waves witnessed
14:16
Cyclone Biparjoy progressing further to Gujarat, Strong winds with High Waves witnessed
India will buy MQ 9 Reaper Drone ahead of PM Modi's America Visit
0:42
India will buy MQ 9 Reaper Drone ahead of PM Modi's America Visit

Trending Videos

9:51
Around 50 thousand people moved to safer places amid Biparjoy Scare
5:16
Know today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 15th June 2023
4:22
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the effect of Sun's zodiac change on your zodiac?
14:16
Cyclone Biparjoy progressing further to Gujarat, Strong winds with High Waves witnessed
0:42
India will buy MQ 9 Reaper Drone ahead of PM Modi's America Visit