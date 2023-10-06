trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671440
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rameez Raja gets emotional remembering Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 02:10 AM IST
Team India is number one in all three formats..but the champion players of Team India and Pakistan who have won the World Cup are saying that they are the biggest deservers of the cup. Hear unheard stories of cricket with world champions Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir and Rameez Raja in The Cricket Conclave on Zee News. Where today Gambhir and Rameez Raja spoke openly on the rivalry between India and Pakistan.
