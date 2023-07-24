trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639661
ICC WC’23: Won’t be easy to win against strong team like India, says Former England Captain Eoin Morgan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
With only three months left for the ICC One-Day International Cricket World Cup 2023, 2019 WC-winning England Captain Eoin Morgan on July 23, during a post-match interview in Zimbabwe’s Harare said that it has never been easy to win India.
