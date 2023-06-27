NewsVideos
videoDetails

ICC World Cup 2023: Every Detail Of The ICC Schedule For The Men's Cricket World Cup

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
ICC has announced the fixtures list for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The mega event will take place at 10 venues across 46 days. The World Cup will kick off on October 5 with England vs New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Watch the video and know all about the ICC fixture list for Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

All Videos

Apple May Swap Technology Behind A17 Bionic Chip To Save Expenses Next Year
play icon1:41
Apple May Swap Technology Behind A17 Bionic Chip To Save Expenses Next Year
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Takes A Jibe On The Central Government
play icon1:34
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Takes A Jibe On The Central Government
ABVP Members Protest The Law-And-Order Situation Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home
play icon2:0
ABVP Members Protest The Law-And-Order Situation Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Honors Kempegowda On His Birth Anniversary
play icon1:32
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Honors Kempegowda On His Birth Anniversary
play icon5:49
"Can A Country Be Run On Two Laws?…": PM Modi's Major Declaration About The Uniform Civil Code

Trending Videos

Apple May Swap Technology Behind A17 Bionic Chip To Save Expenses Next Year
play icon1:41
Apple May Swap Technology Behind A17 Bionic Chip To Save Expenses Next Year
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Takes A Jibe On The Central Government
play icon1:34
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Takes A Jibe On The Central Government
ABVP Members Protest The Law-And-Order Situation Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home
play icon2:0
ABVP Members Protest The Law-And-Order Situation Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Honors Kempegowda On His Birth Anniversary
play icon1:32
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Honors Kempegowda On His Birth Anniversary
play icon5:49
"Can A Country Be Run On Two Laws?…": PM Modi's Major Declaration About The Uniform Civil Code
sports videos,