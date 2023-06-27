NewsVideos
ICC World Cup 2023: Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Protests Exclusion Of Mohali As The Venue

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on June 27 condemned the exclusion of Mohali from the list of cities to host the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

