ICC World Cup 2023: Suhani Shah's Mind Reading Magic on Zee News

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 01:54 AM IST
You must have heard about the bowling statistics and records of Irfan Pathan, former fast bowler of Team India and included in the 2007 T20 World Cup champion team..but today you will know unheard things about Irfan Pathan in the biggest cricket show on the World Cup, THE CRICKET CONCLAVE. You will hear the stories of Team India's friendship... Sachin, Dravid, Ganguly, Dhoni, you will know the sweet and sour memories of their relationships with all these players. In THE CRICKET CONCLAVE, Gambhir tricked the mind of magician Suhani.
