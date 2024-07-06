videoDetails

Ice Shivalinga melts in Amarnath due to extreme heat

| Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

Ice Shivalinga melts in Amarnath: Big news is coming related to Amarnath Yatra. Due to excessive heat, the ice Shivling has melted in Amarnath. Shivling melted in just 6 days. Amarnath Yatra started on 29 June. Yatra stopped today due to rain. Administration says that due to heat wave and high temperature in Jammu Kashmir for the last one week, the process of melting of Baba Barfani has increased. And the ice Shivling melted in just 6 days. Yatra started on 29 June. Which will last for 52 days and will end on 19 August.