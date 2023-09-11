trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660685
Iconic G20 Digital Museum at Bharat Mandapam celebrates shared heritage of G20 nations

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
The iconic Bharat Mandapam has become a centre of attraction in New Delhi as it was the grand venue for G20 Summit. G20 Leaders’ Summit was hosted at Bharat Mandapam at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre. President Droupadi Murmu also hosted world leaders and their spouses for G20 Gala Dinner at the venue. ‘Culture Corridor - G20 Digital Museum’ at Bharat Mandapam celebrates the shared heritage of members and invitee countries.
