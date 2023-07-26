trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640967
IECC Complex Inauguration: Grand inauguration of Global Guru's Progress Center IECC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
IECC Complex Inauguration Update: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is about to inaugurate the Global Guru's Pragati Kendra IECC. Let us tell you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has performed Havan Puja this morning itself.
Modi Pragati Maidan speech Video: In the inauguration, Modi paid tribute to the heroes of Kargil
play icon9:59
Modi Pragati Maidan speech Video: In the inauguration, Modi paid tribute to the heroes of Kargil
Bharat Mandapam: Piyush Goyal explains the reason behind the name 'Bharat Mandapam'
play icon9:49
Bharat Mandapam: Piyush Goyal explains the reason behind the name 'Bharat Mandapam'
Deshhit: India will have PoK before 2024!
play icon5:49
Deshhit: India will have PoK before 2024!
Deshhit: Indian Navy ready at sea...! Pakistan will end in the blink of an eye!
play icon4:10
Deshhit: Indian Navy ready at sea...! Pakistan will end in the blink of an eye!
Taal Thok Ke: 'Strong' Modi Vs 'Forced' Opposition!
play icon55:16
Taal Thok Ke: 'Strong' Modi Vs 'Forced' Opposition!
