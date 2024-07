videoDetails

If Ram has no problem, then why should Rehman? - Swami Ramdev

| Updated: Jul 21, 2024, 01:04 PM IST

Kanwar Yatra Nameplate Controversy: The nameplate controversy is increasing during the Kanwar Yatra. Meanwhile, Ramdev has given a big statement. Swami Ramdev has said that if we have no problem in revealing our identity, then what problem can others have? I reveal my identity as Ramdev in front of everyone, then why does Rahman have a problem in revealing his identity to everyone?