IIT Delhi Student hangs himself

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 07:32 AM IST
IIT Delhi News: IIT Delhi student takes his life. In fact, the 21-year-old B-Tech student was on extension due to failure in some subjects. Due to which he committed suicide by hanging himself in the hostel room.
