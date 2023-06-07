NewsVideos
IIT Roorkee submits accident report in Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
IIT Roorkee has submitted the report to the Bihar government regarding the Bhagalpur bridge accident. After examining the report, the government will decide to demolish the bridge.

