“I'm Getting Threats Continuously…” Says Former NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede

| Updated: May 22, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

Former Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB, Sameer Wankhede on May 22 reached the Bombay High Court for a hearing in connection with the alleged bribery in the drugs-on-cruise case related to Aryan Khan While talking to the media, Sameer said, "I'm getting threats continuously for the last 4 days. Will share everything with the Police Commissioner..." Earlier, Sameer Wankhede was booked by the CBI for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.