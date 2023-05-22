“I'm Getting Threats Continuously…” Says Former NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede

NewsVideos
Former Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB, Sameer Wankhede on May 22 reached the Bombay High Court for a hearing in connection with the alleged bribery in the drugs-on-cruise case related to Aryan Khan While talking to the media, Sameer said, "I'm getting threats continuously for the last 4 days. Will share everything with the Police Commissioner..." Earlier, Sameer Wankhede was booked by the CBI for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

