IMD issues heavy rain alert for 20 states for next 24 hours

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Heavy Rain Alert: Due to monsoon 2023, the Meteorological Department has issued a stern warning. The Meteorological Department says that heavy rains may occur in 20 states of the country in the next 24 hours.
