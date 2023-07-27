trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641035
IMD issues Heavy Rain Alert for next three days

|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 08:44 AM IST
IMD Heavy Rain Alert: Due to Monsoon 2023, heavy rain alert has been issued in many parts of the country for the next three days. Due to this, Orange Alert has been issued in Mumbai and Goa. School holiday has also been declared in Mumbai schools. In this report, know where and where the warning of heavy rain has been issued.
