IMD issues Heavy rain alert in 8 states, school-college closed in Delhi-NCR

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Heavy Rain Alert Today: The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain in North India. Schools and colleges in Delhi have been closed and private companies have been ordered to work from home. So there is a dreadful scene in the mountains due to heavy rains.
