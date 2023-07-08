trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632515
IMD issues Orange Alert in Delhi till 9th July

Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Delhi Rain 2023: After the onset of monsoon in Delhi, it is raining continuously. Due to this, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rains till July 9. See in this report the current situation of Delhi-NCR amidst heavy rains.
