IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Uttarakhand Over The Next Three Days

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 10 issued red alerts for heavy rainfall for several districts of Himachal Pradesh and forecasted intense rains for next three days for Uttarakhand.

