Important hearing on Gyanvapi case today in Supreme Court

|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Gyanvapi Case Update: Important hearing will be held in the Supreme Court today in the Gyanvapi case. There was a demand to ban worship in Vyas basement. This demand was made by the Muslim side. The petition of the Muslim side will be heard in the Supreme Court today.

