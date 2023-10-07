trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672341
Important meeting of Congress on Madhya Pradesh elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 07:49 PM IST
MP Election 2023 Update: Big news is coming this time. An important meeting of the Congress Working Committee on MP elections will be held in Delhi Congress office. Rahul and Sonia Gandhi will arrive to attend the meeting. Let us tell you that the meeting is being held to make strategy for Madhya Pradesh elections and to discuss the names of candidates.
Big statement from Sunak and Macron on Israel Hamas war
play icon13:56
Big statement from Sunak and Macron on Israel Hamas war
Men's cricket team won gold in Asian Games
play icon1:45
Men's cricket team won gold in Asian Games
Exercise BRIGHT STAR- 23: How IAF's MiG-29 UPG Amazed Everyone By Shooting Down Many Planes
play icon5:0
Exercise BRIGHT STAR- 23: How IAF's MiG-29 UPG Amazed Everyone By Shooting Down Many Planes
World Cup 2023: Did Pakistan Purposefully Reposition Boundary Ropes During Netherlands Innings?
play icon2:1
World Cup 2023: Did Pakistan Purposefully Reposition Boundary Ropes During Netherlands Innings?
Israel Hamas conflict: Modi supported in the war, Israel said thanks
play icon2:4
Israel Hamas conflict: Modi supported in the war, Israel said thanks

