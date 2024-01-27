trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714494
Important meeting of JDU, BJP and RJD in Bihar today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Big news is coming out from Bihar. Where now the round of meetings among parties is about to begin amidst political turmoil. Today almost all the big parties of the state have called an important meeting. According to sources, today JDU, BJP, RJD, Congress have called the MLAs of their respective parties for the meeting.

