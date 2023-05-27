NewsVideos
videoDetails

Important meeting of NITI Aayog in Delhi today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
An important meeting of NITI Aayog is going to take place today. In which the Prime Minister will also be present. Leaders of opposition parties were also called in this meeting. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have also kept themselves away from this meeting.

