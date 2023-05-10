NewsVideos
Imran Khan Arrest: Widespread Protests Rock Pakistan, Internet Remains Suspended | Zee News English

|Updated: May 10, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Imran Khan Arrest: Widespread Protests Rock Pakistan, Internet Remains Suspended | Zee News English Pakistan braced for more turmoil a day after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was dragged from a court in Islamabad and his supporters clashed with police across the country. The 70-year-old opposition leader is expected in court later Wednesday for a hearing in which a judge will be asked to approve keeping him in custody for up to 14 days.

