Imran Khan Arrested: Imran OUT from Pakistan's politics, will not be able to contest elections for 5 years

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Imran Khan Arrested:After the removal of Article 370, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 3 years in prison by the Islamabad High Court in the Toshakhana case. A fine of Rs 1 lakh has also been imposed on him. Tourism increased, 683 terrorists killed

