Imran Khan Arrested: Petition filed in Lahore High Court against the arrest of Imran Khan

| Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

Imran Khan Arrested: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court against the arrest of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. Earlier, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 3 years in jail by the Islamabad High Court in the Toshakhana case. Now he is being arrested from Lahore and being taken to Court Lakhpat Jail in Islamabad. On this occasion, Imran said that I was framed after making a plan, I do not expect justice. We did not know about the case. Please tell that a fine of Rs 1 lakh has also been imposed on him. At the same time, Imran Khan will not be able to contest elections for five years.