trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645088
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Imran Khan Arrested: Petition filed in Lahore High Court against the arrest of Imran Khan

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
Imran Khan Arrested: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court against the arrest of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. Earlier, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 3 years in jail by the Islamabad High Court in the Toshakhana case. Now he is being arrested from Lahore and being taken to Court Lakhpat Jail in Islamabad. On this occasion, Imran said that I was framed after making a plan, I do not expect justice. We did not know about the case. Please tell that a fine of Rs 1 lakh has also been imposed on him. At the same time, Imran Khan will not be able to contest elections for five years.

All Videos

Imran Khan Arrested: Imran OUT from Pakistan's politics, will not be able to contest elections for 5 years
play icon3:28
Imran Khan Arrested: Imran OUT from Pakistan's politics, will not be able to contest elections for 5 years
Imran Khan Arrested: Big news about former PM of Pakistan- Imran is being taken to Court Lakhpat Jail
play icon2:24
Imran Khan Arrested: Big news about former PM of Pakistan- Imran is being taken to Court Lakhpat Jail
“Big game plan behind this…” Haryana HM Anil Vij alleges conspiracy behind Nuh Violence
play icon4:33
“Big game plan behind this…” Haryana HM Anil Vij alleges conspiracy behind Nuh Violence
3 killed in Manipur’s Bishnupur in fresh violence
play icon0:57
3 killed in Manipur’s Bishnupur in fresh violence
J&K: 3 Army Jawans succumb to injuries after encounter with terrorists in Kulgam
play icon1:0
J&K: 3 Army Jawans succumb to injuries after encounter with terrorists in Kulgam

Trending Videos

Imran Khan Arrested: Imran OUT from Pakistan's politics, will not be able to contest elections for 5 years
play icon3:28
Imran Khan Arrested: Imran OUT from Pakistan's politics, will not be able to contest elections for 5 years
Imran Khan Arrested: Big news about former PM of Pakistan- Imran is being taken to Court Lakhpat Jail
play icon2:24
Imran Khan Arrested: Big news about former PM of Pakistan- Imran is being taken to Court Lakhpat Jail
“Big game plan behind this…” Haryana HM Anil Vij alleges conspiracy behind Nuh Violence
play icon4:33
“Big game plan behind this…” Haryana HM Anil Vij alleges conspiracy behind Nuh Violence
3 killed in Manipur’s Bishnupur in fresh violence
play icon0:57
3 killed in Manipur’s Bishnupur in fresh violence
J&K: 3 Army Jawans succumb to injuries after encounter with terrorists in Kulgam
play icon1:0
J&K: 3 Army Jawans succumb to injuries after encounter with terrorists in Kulgam
Imraan khan arrested,,Imran Khan,Pakistan,toshakhana case,former prime minister of pakistan,Islamabad police,Imran Khan,Pakistan news,Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan,Pti Chairman Imran Khan,Al-qadir Trust,Bushra Bibi,Ex-pakistan Pm Imran Khan,Imran Khan,Pakistan,Toshkhana case,,इमरान खान,तोशखाना केस,पाकिस्तान,विश्व समाचार हिंदी में,इमरान खान,तोशखाना केस समाचार,तोशखाना केस ब्रेकिंग,तोशखाना केस इमरान खान,इमरान खान तोशखान केस,तोशखाना केस जेल,इमरान खान तोशखाना केस जेल,तोशखाना केस के लिए जेल,पीटीआई प्रमुख,पीटीआई प्रमुख इमरान खान,इमरान खान मामला समाचार,पीटीआई प्रमुख तोशखाना मामला,इमरान खान,पाकिस्तान,तोशाखाना केस,पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री,इस्लामाबाद पुलिस,