NewsVideos
videoDetails

Imran Khan enters inside Islamabad High Court, huge commotion outside

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 12, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Imran Khan has reached the Islamabad High Court to appear for bail. During this, tremendous uproar is being seen outside the court.

All Videos

Imran supporters again on the streets of Pakistan today
4:58
Imran supporters again on the streets of Pakistan today
Know the current situation of Pakistan
15:28
Know the current situation of Pakistan
Imran Khan appears in court again today, PTI appeals to supporters to gather in Islamabad
2:51
Imran Khan appears in court again today, PTI appeals to supporters to gather in Islamabad
Adani Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court hearing on all petitions filed on Adani-Hindenburg dispute today
2:2
Adani Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court hearing on all petitions filed on Adani-Hindenburg dispute today
CM Yogi to watch film 'The Kerala Story' with cabinet
1:2
CM Yogi to watch film 'The Kerala Story' with cabinet

Trending Videos

4:58
Imran supporters again on the streets of Pakistan today
15:28
Know the current situation of Pakistan
2:51
Imran Khan appears in court again today, PTI appeals to supporters to gather in Islamabad
2:2
Adani Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court hearing on all petitions filed on Adani-Hindenburg dispute today
1:2
CM Yogi to watch film 'The Kerala Story' with cabinet
imran khan peshi,imran khan news,Imran Khan,imran khan arrest,imran khan giraftari ki news,imran khan speech today,imran khan live,Imran Khan Pakistan,imran khan release video,Imran Khan Islamabad,imran khan islamabad today,imran khan islamabad jalsa,imran khan islamabad high court,Islamabad,Islamabad High Court,islamabad high court imran khan,pakistan pm peshi,pakistan pm hearing,imran hearing,Pakistan,Shehbaz Sharif,breaking,Hindi News,hearing,Zee News,