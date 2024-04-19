Advertisement
Imran Khan's threat to Pakistan government

Sonam|Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 01:02 AM IST
Founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is jailed on corruption charges, has warned Army Chief General Asim Munir. Imran Khan said that Army Chief General Asim Munir is directly responsible for the imprisonment of his wife Bushra Bibi.

