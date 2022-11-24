In name of illness, Satyendra Jain is getting massages from rapist: JP Nadda

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 02:05 PM IST

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly Election the Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda attacked on Aam Aadmi Party on November 23. Nadda said that Manish Sisodia should be ashamed that in the name of illness Satyendra Jain is getting massages from rapist. He said, “Manish Sisodia should be ashamed that in the name of illness Satyendra Jain is getting massages from a rapist. Why can't he get bail till now? Are there not enough lawyers? He is in jail for a serious matter which is why it is getting difficult for him to get bail.”