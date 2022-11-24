NewsVideos

In name of illness, Satyendra Jain is getting massages from rapist: JP Nadda

|Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 02:05 PM IST
Ahead of Gujarat Assembly Election the Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda attacked on Aam Aadmi Party on November 23. Nadda said that Manish Sisodia should be ashamed that in the name of illness Satyendra Jain is getting massages from rapist. He said, “Manish Sisodia should be ashamed that in the name of illness Satyendra Jain is getting massages from a rapist. Why can't he get bail till now? Are there not enough lawyers? He is in jail for a serious matter which is why it is getting difficult for him to get bail.”

All Videos

Nora Fatehi spotted at Andheri
Nora Fatehi spotted at Andheri
Historians create such atmosphere India was run only under Mughal rule: Assam CM HB Sarma
Historians create such atmosphere India was run only under Mughal rule: Assam CM HB Sarma
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates youth festival ‘SONZAL’ at Kashmir university
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates youth festival ‘SONZAL’ at Kashmir university
Kamboj briefs UNSC on achievements of CTC under India's Chairship
Kamboj briefs UNSC on achievements of CTC under India's Chairship
Odiya Film producer Akshay Parija appeares before ED for second consecutive day
Odiya Film producer Akshay Parija appeares before ED for second consecutive day

Trending Videos

Nora Fatehi spotted at Andheri
Historians create such atmosphere India was run only under Mughal rule: Assam CM HB Sarma
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates youth festival ‘SONZAL’ at Kashmir university
Kamboj briefs UNSC on achievements of CTC under India's Chairship
Odiya Film producer Akshay Parija appeares before ED for second consecutive day