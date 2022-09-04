NewsVideos

In order to hold a public assembly in Sainik Colony, Ghulam Nabi Azad departs for Jammu

On September 4, Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former leader of the Congress party, departed for Jammu to conduct a public gathering in Sainik Colony. His public appearance will follow his resignation from Congress. Azad blamed the Congress Party's decline on the top leadership.

|Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
On September 4, Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former leader of the Congress party, departed for Jammu to conduct a public gathering in Sainik Colony. His public appearance will follow his resignation from Congress. Azad blamed the Congress Party's decline on the top leadership.

All Videos

Agenda India Ka: NCB reveals the plan of drug mafia
19:51
Agenda India Ka: NCB reveals the plan of drug mafia
Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall
Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall
Rashmika Mandanna slays the all-black look
Rashmika Mandanna slays the all-black look
CM Chhattisgarh inaugurates two new districts in Khairagarh
CM Chhattisgarh inaugurates two new districts in Khairagarh
Bhartaul becomes the first village in Uttar Pradesh where every home has RO water
Bhartaul becomes the first village in Uttar Pradesh where every home has RO water

Trending Videos

19:51
Agenda India Ka: NCB reveals the plan of drug mafia
Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall
Rashmika Mandanna slays the all-black look
CM Chhattisgarh inaugurates two new districts in Khairagarh
Bhartaul becomes the first village in Uttar Pradesh where every home has RO water