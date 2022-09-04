In order to hold a public assembly in Sainik Colony, Ghulam Nabi Azad departs for Jammu

On September 4, Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former leader of the Congress party, departed for Jammu to conduct a public gathering in Sainik Colony. His public appearance will follow his resignation from Congress. Azad blamed the Congress Party's decline on the top leadership.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

On September 4, Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former leader of the Congress party, departed for Jammu to conduct a public gathering in Sainik Colony. His public appearance will follow his resignation from Congress. Azad blamed the Congress Party's decline on the top leadership.