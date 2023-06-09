NewsVideos
'In The Next 5 To 10 Years, India Will Gain From The G20': EAM S Jaishankar

Jun 09, 2023
While addressing the students at Aryabhatta College, South Campus in the National Capital on June 09, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that the benefit from G20 will not happen this year but in the next 5-10 years, which will enhance country’s tourism.

