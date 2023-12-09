trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696912
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Income Tax Raid: Income Tax found treasure worth Rs 230 crore at Dheeraj Sahu's hideouts

|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Income Tax Raid: Black money worth crores of rupees has been found in three states in the last 85 hours. Raids are going on at the hideouts of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu. It is believed that this figure can go up to Rs 250 crore. Rs 230 crore cash found in raid on 25 locations of Dheerak Sahu. It is believed that they have got so much money which many banks do not have. Let us tell you that on Friday, Modi had targeted the opposition regarding the income tax raid.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rajasthan Election Results: Congress called a review meeting on the defeat in Rajasthan
Play Icon4:38
Rajasthan Election Results: Congress called a review meeting on the defeat in Rajasthan
BJP meeting for CM: BJP announced observers for 3 states
Play Icon9:6
BJP meeting for CM: BJP announced observers for 3 states
Income Tax Raid: 3 states, 25 locations, Modi's strike on black money
Play Icon4:20
Income Tax Raid: 3 states, 25 locations, Modi's strike on black money
RAM MANDIR: This Gujarat leader gave up sweets for Lord Ram's temple
Play Icon5:17
RAM MANDIR: This Gujarat leader gave up sweets for Lord Ram's temple
TOP 100 NEWS: BJP announced observers from three states
Play Icon10:48
TOP 100 NEWS: BJP announced observers from three states

Trending Videos

Rajasthan Election Results: Congress called a review meeting on the defeat in Rajasthan
play icon4:38
Rajasthan Election Results: Congress called a review meeting on the defeat in Rajasthan
BJP meeting for CM: BJP announced observers for 3 states
play icon9:6
BJP meeting for CM: BJP announced observers for 3 states
Income Tax Raid: 3 states, 25 locations, Modi's strike on black money
play icon4:20
Income Tax Raid: 3 states, 25 locations, Modi's strike on black money
RAM MANDIR: This Gujarat leader gave up sweets for Lord Ram's temple
play icon5:17
RAM MANDIR: This Gujarat leader gave up sweets for Lord Ram's temple
TOP 100 NEWS: BJP announced observers from three states
play icon10:48
TOP 100 NEWS: BJP announced observers from three states
IT raid,income tax raid news,100 crore cash siezed,230 crore cash siezed,Income Tax raids,dheeraj sahu raid,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Breaking News,Income Tax Raid,Dheeraj Sahu,raid at dheeraj sahu house,धीरज साहू,pm modi on dheeraj sahu,Dheeraj Sahu Cash,jharkhand congress rajya sabha,mp dheeraj sahu it raid,odisha more than 100 crore cash siezed,Jharkhand news,jharkhand news in hindi,Ranchi news,ranchi news in hindi,odisha news hindi,