trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696974
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Income Tax Raid: Rs 290 crore cash recovered in the raid

|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
Income Tax Raid: Black money worth crores of rupees has been found in three states in the last 85 hours. Raids are going on at the hideouts of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu. It is believed that this figure can go up to Rs 250 crore. Let us tell you that on Friday, Modi had targeted the opposition regarding the income tax raid.
Follow Us

All Videos

'Bringing Star Power' Oprah Winfrey And Steven Spielberg Attended Premiere Of
Play Icon3:53
'Bringing Star Power' Oprah Winfrey And Steven Spielberg Attended Premiere Of "The Color Purple"
From Gal Gadot to Gigi Hadid, Celebrities Bearing Price For Taking Sides In Gaza War
Play Icon1:44
From Gal Gadot to Gigi Hadid, Celebrities Bearing Price For Taking Sides In Gaza War
S Jaishankar Retaliated At TMC MP Over Union Ministers Attending ‘Overseas Friends Of BJP’ Events
Play Icon1:45
S Jaishankar Retaliated At TMC MP Over Union Ministers Attending ‘Overseas Friends Of BJP’ Events
Play Icon1:40
"Kept Calling Me Fixer" Sreesanth Reveals Details Of Ugly Cricket Match Spat With Gautam Gambhir
Play Icon1:1
"Plan To Fix Migration" Australian PM Albanese Speaks On Migration Intake To Be 'Sustainable'

Trending Videos

'Bringing Star Power' Oprah Winfrey And Steven Spielberg Attended Premiere Of
play icon3:53
'Bringing Star Power' Oprah Winfrey And Steven Spielberg Attended Premiere Of "The Color Purple"
From Gal Gadot to Gigi Hadid, Celebrities Bearing Price For Taking Sides In Gaza War
play icon1:44
From Gal Gadot to Gigi Hadid, Celebrities Bearing Price For Taking Sides In Gaza War
S Jaishankar Retaliated At TMC MP Over Union Ministers Attending ‘Overseas Friends Of BJP’ Events
play icon1:45
S Jaishankar Retaliated At TMC MP Over Union Ministers Attending ‘Overseas Friends Of BJP’ Events
play icon1:40
"Kept Calling Me Fixer" Sreesanth Reveals Details Of Ugly Cricket Match Spat With Gautam Gambhir
play icon1:1
"Plan To Fix Migration" Australian PM Albanese Speaks On Migration Intake To Be 'Sustainable'
IT raid,income tax raid news,100 crore cash siezed,230 crore cash siezed,Income Tax raids,dheeraj sahu raid,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Breaking News,Income Tax Raid,Dheeraj Sahu,raid at dheeraj sahu house,धीरज साहू,pm modi on dheeraj sahu,Dheeraj Sahu Cash,jharkhand congress rajya sabha,mp dheeraj sahu it raid,odisha more than 100 crore cash siezed,Jharkhand news,jharkhand news in hindi,Ranchi news,ranchi news in hindi,odisha news hindi,