IND vs AUS ODI LIVE: Indian bowlers magic in Mohali

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Team India has started the ODI series against Australia in a very stormy manner. Mohammed Shami's fiery bowling was seen in the first ODI match being played against Australia in Mohali. Indian team's ace fast bowler Mohammed Shami has created a sensation by clean bowling Australia's most dangerous batsman Steve Smith with one of his 'magic balls'.
Ramesh Bidhuri Controversy Breaking: MP Bidhuri calls Danish Ali a 'terrorist'
Ramesh Bidhuri Controversy Breaking: MP Bidhuri calls Danish Ali a 'terrorist'
NDA JDS Alliance Breaking: Shah-Kumaraswamy meeting, JDS joins NDA
NDA JDS Alliance Breaking: Shah-Kumaraswamy meeting, JDS joins NDA
Australia all out for 276 against India
Australia all out for 276 against India
Owaisi's statement on BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri!
 Owaisi's statement on BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri!
Shafiqur Rahman Barq's reaction on Ramesh Bidhuri
Shafiqur Rahman Barq's reaction on Ramesh Bidhuri

