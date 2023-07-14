trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635332
IND Vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Debutant Yashasvi And Rohit Sharma's Centuries Put India on Top

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
At the end of Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies on Thursday, India had amassed 312/2 thanks to centuries from captain Rohit Sharma and newcomer Yashasvi Jaiswal. Shubman Gill joined Sharma in the tent shortly after Sharma left after hitting his century. At stumps, Virat Kohli (36 runs off 96 balls) and Jaiswal (143 runs off 350 balls) were positioned in the middle.
