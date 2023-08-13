trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648407
Independence Day 2023: Amit Shah said in Ahmedabad – no one can stop us from living for the country

|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Independence Day 2023: On the appeal of PM Modi, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is starting from today. Amit Shah along with the Chief Minister of Gujarat flagged off the Tiranga Yatra in Ahmedabad, on this occasion Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that we cannot die for the country, because the country has become independent, but no one can stop us from living.

