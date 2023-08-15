trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649337
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Independence Day 2023: "Matter Of Proud That Our Kashmir Is Changing," Locals In Srinagar

|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 02:07 PM IST
Celebrating 77th Independence Day, locals in Srinagar gathered at Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk. They waved Tricolour in Lal Chowk and raised ‘Bharat Maata Ki Jai’ slogans. The Indian National flag fluttered atop Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk. Locals gathered in large numbers for I-Day celebrations.

All Videos

Watch: Japanese Ambassador dances to Tamannaah’s Kaavaalaa with YouTuber
play icon0:24
Watch: Japanese Ambassador dances to Tamannaah’s Kaavaalaa with YouTuber
This is how Chandrayaan's landing on the moon will happen, ISRO's biggest UPDATE!
play icon3:47
This is how Chandrayaan's landing on the moon will happen, ISRO's biggest UPDATE!
America's reaction on the church attack in Faisalabad, Pakistan
play icon2:58
America's reaction on the church attack in Faisalabad, Pakistan
Nehru ji Known For Work, Not Just Name: Rahul Gandhi On PM Museum Renaming Row
play icon0:25
Nehru ji Known For Work, Not Just Name: Rahul Gandhi On PM Museum Renaming Row
Today is very important for Chandrayaan 3, Lander Module will be different
play icon5:6
Today is very important for Chandrayaan 3, Lander Module will be different

Trending Videos

Watch: Japanese Ambassador dances to Tamannaah’s Kaavaalaa with YouTuber
play icon0:24
Watch: Japanese Ambassador dances to Tamannaah’s Kaavaalaa with YouTuber
This is how Chandrayaan's landing on the moon will happen, ISRO's biggest UPDATE!
play icon3:47
This is how Chandrayaan's landing on the moon will happen, ISRO's biggest UPDATE!
America's reaction on the church attack in Faisalabad, Pakistan
play icon2:58
America's reaction on the church attack in Faisalabad, Pakistan
Nehru ji Known For Work, Not Just Name: Rahul Gandhi On PM Museum Renaming Row
play icon0:25
Nehru ji Known For Work, Not Just Name: Rahul Gandhi On PM Museum Renaming Row
Today is very important for Chandrayaan 3, Lander Module will be different
play icon5:6
Today is very important for Chandrayaan 3, Lander Module will be different
Independence Day 2023,