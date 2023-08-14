trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648855
Independence Day 2023: Terrorist's brother hoisted tricolor in Kashmir, VIDEO went viral

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
Independence Day 2023: Brother of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javed Mattoo hoisted the tricolor in Sopore, North Kashmir... Tricolor rally taken out at Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir... The country will celebrate its independence on 15 August. Preparations are in full swing everywhere regarding this. There should not be any kind of hindrance in the festival of independence... For this, a sharp eye is being kept on every corner.

Seema Haider's lawyer AP Singh makes big disclosure
play icon5:21
Seema Haider's lawyer AP Singh makes big disclosure
Maharashtra Politics: Shiv Sena raised questions on the secret meeting of Sharad Pawar-Ajit Pawar!
play icon6:42
Maharashtra Politics: Shiv Sena raised questions on the secret meeting of Sharad Pawar-Ajit Pawar!
Himachal Pradesh Solan Cloudburst: Devastation caused by cloudburst, 7 people died
play icon6:44
Himachal Pradesh Solan Cloudburst: Devastation caused by cloudburst, 7 people died
Watch EXCLUSIVE video of cloudburst from Solan
play icon4:13
Watch EXCLUSIVE video of cloudburst from Solan
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Bhasma Aarti from Mahakaleshwar Temple
play icon1:51
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Bhasma Aarti from Mahakaleshwar Temple

