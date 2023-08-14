trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649012
Independence Day: People in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir Carry Out Tiranga Yatra Across District

|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 04:13 PM IST
The entire district Doda came alive with vibrant Tiranga Rallies taken out across the District, depicting a resounding testament to unity and patriotism among its people. This magnificent event, a part of the "Meri Mati Mera Desh" campaign launched by the Prime Minister of India, saw participation from every corner of the district.

