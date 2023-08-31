trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656056
India Alliance: BJP's war-teams are meeting on the meeting of India Alliance, the heart is not

|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 05:38 PM IST
India Alliance Breaking: Targeting the meeting of the India alliance, the BJP said that the parties are meeting, but the hearts are not, while replying to the BJP, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray said that the BJP is scared of the India alliance, so the country I am doing negative politics. Big news related to Mumbai meeting is coming, 9 regional parties have approached INDIA alliance. This will be discussed in the Grand Alliance meeting being held in Mumbai.
