INDIA Alliance Meeting: Nitish, Lalu angry over Kharge's name as PM candidate - Sources

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 07:30 AM IST
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Meeting: Meeting of the opposition alliance 'India' was held on 19 December. It is being told that there will be demonstrations across the country on 22nd December. If sources are to be believed, Kharge can be made the PM candidate from the opposition. Mamta Banerjee has agreed to this. But it is being said that Lalu and Nitish are unhappy with this. Akhilesh Yadav has also maintained silence on this question.

