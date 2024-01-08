trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707213
India alliance's seat sharing formula released in Bihar?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Seat sharing formula in Bihar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 has almost been decided. As per Sources, according to the new seat sharing formula, RJD and JDU will contest elections on 17 seats each. So Congress will contest elections on 4 seats. With this, Congress has got 1 seat from Rajya Sabha.

