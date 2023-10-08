trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672554
India and Australia to play One Day World Cup Match against each other in Chennai

|Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
World Cup 2023: ODI World Cup-2023 match between India and Australia is to be played in Chennai. All the preparations have been done for this match and the fans are just waiting for the thrill on the field. Find out who has more chances of winning in Zee News' special offering The Cricket Show.
Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha reaches
play icon0:52
