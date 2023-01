videoDetails

India at Davos: Electronics and IT minister promises big for electronics in India

| Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s remarked at the World Economic Forum session on January 19. While attending the session he shared that the India will be a large telecom equipment exporter three years from now. Adding further he informed that the educational institutions have partnered with the government and changed the course curriculum for generating semiconductor talent in India.