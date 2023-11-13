trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687428
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India beat Netherlands by 160 runs

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
India beat Netherlands by 160 runs. Team India, playing first, has scored 410 runs for 4 wickets. Netherlands 250/10 after 47.5 overs.
Follow Us

All Videos

Terrorist network of student organization in AMU
Play Icon18:44
Terrorist network of student organization in AMU
Ram Mandir..credit to whom?
Play Icon48:3
Ram Mandir..credit to whom?
PM Modi reached Lepcha, listen to the entire speech
Play Icon28:0
PM Modi reached Lepcha, listen to the entire speech
Trudeau again gave a big statement against India again
Play Icon8:2
Trudeau again gave a big statement against India again
Major accident in Uttarkashi
Play Icon5:12
Major accident in Uttarkashi

Trending Videos

Terrorist network of student organization in AMU
play icon18:44
Terrorist network of student organization in AMU
Ram Mandir..credit to whom?
play icon48:3
Ram Mandir..credit to whom?
PM Modi reached Lepcha, listen to the entire speech
play icon28:0
PM Modi reached Lepcha, listen to the entire speech
Trudeau again gave a big statement against India again
play icon8:2
Trudeau again gave a big statement against India again
Major accident in Uttarkashi
play icon5:12
Major accident in Uttarkashi
india beat netherlands,india Beat Netherlands LIVE,India Vs Netherlands,India,pak media on india latest today,pak media on india vs netherlands,indian media on today match,netherlands v india,india beat netherlands by 56 runs,india versus netherlands,india v netherlands hockey,india beat netherlands in bengaluru,india my jaan,india vs netherlands highlights,India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup,india vs netherlands t20 world cup 2022,breaking,